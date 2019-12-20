“A lot of times last year I used to think that I was playing hard but I wasn’t really playing hard but now I know what that is.”

“I’ve just been trying to work on my game offensively," Wilkinson said about what coaches like about him. "Last year or two years ago I was really athletic and I used that ability on the defensive end so I have that down and now I’m focused on getting down as you could say my offensive bag. I’m also trying to play harder.

A bouncy 6-foot-6 forward with strength and toughness to go along with his ability to play above the rim, Wilkinson will likely choose between LSU , Texas Tech , UNLV , USC and Vanderbilt . Also, the senior at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman is still pretty new to playing hoops full time.

LAS VEGAS --- One of the most athletic players in the class of 2020, Mwani Wilkinso n is trying to decide between five schools.

So far, Wilkinson has seen LSU, UNLV, USC and Vanderbilt plus he's working on a date with Texas Tech. He discussed what he likes about each program



LSU: “My dad’s family is from Baton Rouge so I have a lot of family out there. I always liked LSU football as a child because when I grew up I didn’t play basketball, I played football. I liked the competition down there and they are in the SEC which I like. I liked how the visit went, I really liked it. One thing, I can’t lie about was the food. My dad is from there so I really like the Cajun food a lot. But I got to watch a practice, I got to watch the presentation that coach (Will) Wade gave and I talked to the trainers and they really take care of the players and stuff like that.”

Texas Tech: “Coach (Chris) Beard is a really good coach. I’ve watched them play and they play positionless so that’s really good for pretty much everybody on the team because everybody gets a chance to shine. Coach Ulric (Maligi) told me that when they have five guys on the court whoever gets the rebound can push it up the court and that’s really beneficial for all the players.”

UNLV: “(T.J. Otzelberger) was the first coach that I talked to and gave me the first college offer that I have. He came to a practice and I think I was the first kid that he offered after getting the job. He really made it known to me how much he wants to coach me and I really appreciate that.”

USC: “USC is a really good school both academically and athletically. So are my other schools but if I didn’t choose a home school like UNLV it would only be a three or four hour drive for my family so a lot of people could come out and see me play and support me and stuff like that. I really like that about them.”

Vanderbilt: “The campus was real nice. One thing about (Jerry Stackhouse) is the experience that he has and if I do choose to go to Vanderbilt then he could drop a lot of his knowledge off to me and that would be really helpful to me. He’s also a really good guy. We went to the tailgate and he was barbecuing and stuff like a regular guy so he’s a really humble dude.”