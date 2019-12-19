LAS VEGAS --Rivals150 junior Maxwell Lewis isn't even halfway through his first season of playing varsity basketball but he's caused quite a stir.

A 6-foot-6 wing from Las Vegas who transferred to Compass Prep in Arizona for his junior year, he's making waves with his size, athleticism and pretty complete all-around game.



“I think it’s going real well," Lewis told Rivals.com. "I started from nothing, I mean I came from J.V. last year and now I’m playing at a national prep without really playing any real varsity. It’s a big step.

“I’ve learned to be consistent basically. Doing what the coaches tell me to do and playing as a team and fitting in."

That consistency has led to offers from programs like Arizona State, DePaul, Nevada, UNLV and Utah while many other high major programs are taking a look.



“My shooting and being consistent making shots plus my athleticism," said Lewis of what coaches like with his game. "I get rebounds and help get stops and talk on defense.”