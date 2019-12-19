Tarkanian Classic: Rivals150 junior Maxwell Lewis rising
LAS VEGAS --Rivals150 junior Maxwell Lewis isn't even halfway through his first season of playing varsity basketball but he's caused quite a stir.
A 6-foot-6 wing from Las Vegas who transferred to Compass Prep in Arizona for his junior year, he's making waves with his size, athleticism and pretty complete all-around game.
“I think it’s going real well," Lewis told Rivals.com. "I started from nothing, I mean I came from J.V. last year and now I’m playing at a national prep without really playing any real varsity. It’s a big step.
“I’ve learned to be consistent basically. Doing what the coaches tell me to do and playing as a team and fitting in."
That consistency has led to offers from programs like Arizona State, DePaul, Nevada, UNLV and Utah while many other high major programs are taking a look.
“My shooting and being consistent making shots plus my athleticism," said Lewis of what coaches like with his game. "I get rebounds and help get stops and talk on defense.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Lewis has taken an official visit to Utah and has been to Arizona State multiple times unofficially. Hometown UNLV would love get him back for college and he discussed each.
Arizona State: “I’ve taken a few unofficials over there. The weight room is really huge to work on your body. Coach (Bobby) Hurley saw me play in the summer and he’s talked to me and we’ve just chopped it up.”
UNLV: “I haven;’t been able to visit yet but coach (T.J.) Otzelberger, he came by a practice at Compass Prep and told me that if I wanted to go (to UNLV) that I could make that move at any time."
Utah: "It was real good and a great experience for my first official visit. The arena is super huge and I just got a good feel for the environment and I liked it."
RIVALS' REACTION/WHAT'S NEXT?
It's no surprise to see Lewis' stock soaring with college coaches. He's a legitimate high major wing who is getting better at a rapid pace and could be in line for a bump to four-star status.
He wants to take more trips to places like Auburn, Oregon, USC and some others even though they haven't offered yet.
“I’m staying patient and working hard," said Lewis. "Sooner or later the looks will come as long as I’m doing what I’m doing and sticking to the plan.”
Regardless, don't look for Lewis to decide any time soon and he's open to all who want to get involved.
“It’s December right now, I’d say this time next year would be perfect to make a choice," said Lewis. "My options are wide open.”