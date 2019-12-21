LAS VEGAS -- Four-star guard Mojave King of the NBA's Global Academy sure is an impressive prospect and he's already seen a pair of high majors officially.

A 6-foot-4 junior guard who plays out of the NBA's Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, King has good size, is bouncy at the rim and stretches defenses with his jump shooting.

“I’m pretty good sized guard who is a shooter and likes to push it in transition," King told Rivals.com. "I can play above the rim too and I like playing fast.”

King -- who had Arizona head coach Sean Miller and Baylor head coach Bryce Drew watcing at the Tarkanian Classic -- said that the NBA Global Academy provides valuable exposure for an International pro



“It’s really good," said King of the Global Academy. "We are based in Australia so there’s not too many coaches going out there but we get to come on trips like this which gives us a lot of exposure and lets us play in front of coaches and stuff like that.”