Tarkanian Classic: Kai Sotto discusses recent trips
LAS VEGAS -- Since arriving in the Atlanta area from his home in the Philippines to train at the Skills Factory, seven-foot senior Kai Sotto has been causing a stir.
He's already known Internationally and has seen his rep grow in the States do to his size, fluid athleticism and touch. On Tuesday at the Tarkanian Classic Sotto tangled with five-star Makur Maker and got the better of him registering 11 points and five boards in a game that the Skills Factory won in lopsided fashion.
“I’m a team player and I try my best to fit in with the team and know my role," Sotto told Rivals.com. "I’m just trying to work hard and show my (skill)."
Sotto has recently seen Georgia Tech and Kentucky and also has DePaul involved. The coaches interest is motivating.
"For coaches from Kentucky, Georgia Tech and from DePaul to talk to me helps. It shows me to work even harder so that I can be ready for next year.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Sotto discussed his visits with John Calipari and Josh Pastner.
Kentucky: “It was great. Coach Cal is such a great guy and they have such great facilities. The guys were great and it was a very intense practice. It’s just a great place.
“We just talked about the school and if I played there how I would fit in. Also everything with the history, we just talked about almost everything.”
Georgia Tech: “Coach I a great guy. He just told me that I could play a big role next year for their team as a freshman. That's a big confidence booster.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Sotto is quite famous in his home country where his father Ervin Sotto was a pro basketball player. When he came to the States, most expected that he was here to prepare for professional play. However, playing in college has become a real possibility and discussions will need to be had in the future.
“I still don’t have the plan," said Sotto on college or professional opportunities. "I’m just focusing on this year for development and and improving. I'm trying to have fun with the guys and learn a lot of things.”
For the rest of the season, Sotto is trying to stay focused, get better and see what comes his way. He knows he's a got a strong support system and an entire country behind him.
"I just work hard and I have a great group of people that are helping me," said Sotto. "My family and also my country is behind me so that’s a great thing for me.”