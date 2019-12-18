LAS VEGAS -- Since arriving in the Atlanta area from his home in the Philippines to train at the Skills Factory, seven-foot senior Kai Sotto has been causing a stir.

He's already known Internationally and has seen his rep grow in the States do to his size, fluid athleticism and touch. On Tuesday at the Tarkanian Classic Sotto tangled with five-star Makur Maker and got the better of him registering 11 points and five boards in a game that the Skills Factory won in lopsided fashion.



“I’m a team player and I try my best to fit in with the team and know my role," Sotto told Rivals.com. "I’m just trying to work hard and show my (skill)."

Sotto has recently seen Georgia Tech and Kentucky and also has DePaul involved. The coaches interest is motivating.



"For coaches from Kentucky, Georgia Tech and from DePaul to talk to me helps. It shows me to work even harder so that I can be ready for next year.”