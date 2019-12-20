Tarkanian Classic: Bossi's Thursday takeaways
LAS VEGAS -- Head coaches were stalking NBA Academy four-stars Ben Mathurin and Mojave King at the Tarkanian Classic on Thursday.
Notes on them and more in Eric Bossi's Thursday takeaways.
ARIZONA AND BAYLOR TRACK FOUR-STARS
Class of 2021 four-star Mojave King and 2020 four-star Ben Mathurin play for different branches of the NBA's Global Academy, but them playing back to back gave Arizona's Sean Miller and Baylor's Scott Drew a chance to track the pair. Each of them has already been to both campuses officially.
Though there was some talk that he could come to the States as a 2020 prospect, the 6-foot-4 King who is from New Zealand and plays out of the NBA Academy's Australia location said that he'll stay in 2021. He's strong, shoots very well from deep and has athleticism at the rim. Think of him as a top 50'ish level player.
As for Mathurin, he should be deciding between the two programs soon. From Montreal, Canada he plays out of the NBA Academy's Mexico City location. He's very strong, has athleticism getting to the rim and is a streaky jump shooter from deep. Mathurin looks like he should be a top flight defender in college because of his physical tools.
COLLINS GOES FOR TRIPLE DOUBLE
The name on the roster may say Zaon Collins, but around Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman the top 50 junior is better known as "Sauce".
He lived up to that billing on Thursday as he put on a show on both ends of the floor and completed a triple double in Gorman's win over Los Angeles (Calif.) Fairfax.
He's super quick, gets to the rim, is almost impossible to shake defensively and despite his slight build and relaxed personality, he's a leader on the floor and plays with toughness.
Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma, USC, TCU, Texas Tech, UNLV, Washington and more are making him a West Coast priority.
THURSDAY QUICK HITTERS
I wanted to get one more look at Cal's future wing Monty Bowser and I'm glad I did. Not only is he a legitimate get for them, he's somebody that we have to seriously consider for the 2020 Rivals150. He's got very good size at 6-foot-6, is long, is developing as an athlete and has under-the-radar late-bloomer written all over him. At the very least I can see him turning into an upper echelon Pac 12 defender because of his length, instincts and ability to move his feet. Mark Fox and crew got a good one here.
I also think that TCU signee Terren Frank has the potential to be a pretty good player in Ft. Worth. He's not the biggest reputation guy on Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, but he sure seems to be their rock and keeps things steady. He's got strength, plays inside out as a power forward and the Rivals150 prospect has been steady all winter long.
For the second day in a row, Oakland Park (Fla.) Northeast twins Matthew Bewley and Ryan Bewley impressed. The aggression they have and their skill level make them pretty advanced for the class of 2023. Matthew looks to have a little more faceup game while Ryan is a bit more bouncy around the rim but they are both quite good and it's easy to see why Alabama, Iowa State, Florida and USF have already offered.
It figures that 2021 prospect Jake Wahlin bombed a bunch of threes in the game after I watched him, but even in a quiet game I could see that he's a nice looking prospect. He's pushing 6-foot-8 and while he's currently slender, his body will add weight easily and he has pretty smooth athleticism. His shot looks smooth, he can pass and he has some bounce in his step as he glides around the floor. Colorado State, BYU and some others dropped by to see him and I can see why.
After the summer we moved Texas Tech signee Chibuzo Agbo up to four-star status and I feel good about the move. He fits right into their culture of toughness, versatility, team play and commitment to defending. He's rough and rugged at about 6-foot-6 and should be able to play as either a wing or a small ball four man. He plays very physical and competes the entire game.