Talking UConn, Ole Miss, others with four-star G James Johns Jr.

PHILADELPHIA -- Newly minted four-star prospect James Johns Jr. participated in one of the opening games of the recruiting live period in front of college coaches in Philadelphia. The 6-foot-5 guard already has a handful of major college offers and his list is expected to grow in the year ahead. Below, Johns discusses some recent college interest and which schools may be involved down the road.





ON HIS RECENT UCONN OFFER

“I was actually really surprised when they offered because my dad had told me they weren’t going to. He said to me, 'UConn offers late so don’t expect them to offer while you’re up there on the visit.’ I guess not, though, because Coach [Dan] Hurley just kind of sprung it on me while we were all sitting in his office. It was really cool.”





ON WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT THE UCONN PROGRAM

“Historically, I know they are, like, a top-10 program. I know all about the history and what they’ve done. To have that kind of offer is really really great -- it feels good.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Ole Miss for sure. Them for sure. Some others, too, but Ole Miss for sure.”





ON OLE MISS

“I’m taking an official visit on Sept. 18. I’m looking forward to getting out there. I know the town is beautiful but that’s pretty much all I know right now.”





ON SCHOOLS THAT hAVE REACHED OUT RECENTLY

VCU, Alabama, UCLA … those are the major ones. I’m probably forgetting one, but those.





ON OFFERS HE HOPES TO GET

“My dream school is North Carolina, so that’s the offer I want.”





ON THE UNC COACHING CHANGE

“It took me off guard by [Roy Williams] is a legend. He had nothing left to prove.”





ON IF HE’D LIKE TO STAY CLOSE TO HOME FOR COLLEGE

“I’d like to stay kind of close, yeah, I mean, I really don't want to go too far. I want my parents to be able to come see games. But the most important thing is where I fit in. I just want to go to a place where I fit.”



