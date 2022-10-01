MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. – The No. 21 prospect in the class of 2024, Tahaad Pettiford has had a busy few months. Multiple high-major coaches flocked to see him in person this month, he picked up an offer from Kentucky and took an official visit to Auburn. The four-star guard plans to take a step back from a visit standpoint this winter but recently talked to Rivals about where his recruitment stands and which schools are in the mix.

ON HIS RECENT AUBURN VISIT

“It was really good. I liked it a lot. We did all the typical stuff. We took the pictures, I got to meet the whole coaching staff and all the players. I got to watch practice and, at dinner, I got to watch the team get their (SEC Championship) rings from last year in a little ceremony. Saturday, we went to the football game against Penn State and then went to dinner with the players.”

ON THE AUBURN-PENN STATE GAME

“I’d never been to a college football game before. I loved the energy. Even when they were losing, everyone was cheering and sucked in. There wasn’t a lot of negativity or negative energy there. I had a great time. It was a happy environment.”

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“Right now I’m still trying to scout my offers and then see what visits I want to take. I still have all my options open. I might just rest and get ready for the season. Maybe I’ll take one more before that.”

ON KENTUCKY’S PITCH

“They tell me I remind them of De'Aaron Fox and some of the guys they used to have when they used to get out and go. That’s my favorite play style.”

ON VISITS HE’S ALREADY TAKEN

“Auburn and then the unofficial visit to UConn.”

ON UCONN

“I liked it a lot. Even though it was unofficial, they treated me great. I didn't get to do all the stuff I would usually get to do on an official, but it was really cool.”

ON IF HE'LL RETURN TO UCONN FOR AN OFFICIAL

“Maybe, but maybe not. We are trying to figure it out now.”

ON PLACES HE KNOWS HE’LL VISIT DOWN THE ROAD

“I want to check out Tennessee for sure and probably Kentucky. Those two are the two I know I probably want to go visit eventually.”

ON TENNESSEE

“Tennessee seems like a great environment. One of my old teammates (Zakai Zeigler) goes there, and I talk to him daily. I actually got to watch a practice because they sent me film. Also, the stuff Zakai tells me about makes me want to visit.”