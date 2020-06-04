“The relationship I built with the coaching staff over the past two years now,” he told Rivals.com about what pushed the Orange over the top. “I always knew I wanted to go there ever since I went to their elite camp. Plus, I fit their 2-3 zone well because of my length.”

One of the top long-term wing prospects in the 2021 class, Benny Williams came to his final college decision on Thursday. After narrowing his school list to a group of four last month, the four-star prospect has given his verbal commitment to Syracuse .

Williams chose Syracuse over Georgetown, Maryland and Miami. He is the 52nd best prospect in America and sits as the ninth rated small forward prospect in his class nationally. Williams is a product of the Team Takeover travel program that incoming freshman Woody Newton formerly ran with and is set to graduate form St. Andrew’s School in the spring.

A native of the talent laden DMV region, Williams is a major score for the Orange. A giant 6-foot-8 small forward prospect that fits the mold of the rangy, jumbo wing scorer that Syracuse has become known for, Williams should find success upon his enrollment a year from now. Thanks to his length and versatility, he is also a perfectly tailored wing for its vaunted 2-3 zone.

Williams is the first member of Syracuse’s 2021 class. Just yesterday, it completed its roster for the upcoming season thanks to the commitment of three-center Frank Anselem. He will enroll in the fall alongside Rivals150 prospects Woody Newton and Kadary Richmond.