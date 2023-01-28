One of the top outside shooters in the junior class came off the board on Saturday, when Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes High School guard Elijah Moore announced his commitment to Syracuse. Moore represents the Orange’s first class-of-2024 commit and should act as the foundation of a bounce-back class for Boeheim and company.

Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what Syracuse is getting in the four-star guard and breaks down what it means for the big picture.





WHAT SYRACUSE IS GETTING

Simply put, Moore is one of the most reliable outside shooters in the junior class and cannot be left unchecked on the permitted under any circumstances. That said, he’s evolving into something more intriguing than a specialist. The 6-foot-4 Moore is equipped with long arms and has made a significant impact on the boards on big stages this year. He’s also a little more athletic than he sometimes gets credit for being. Moore is able to play above the rim and is an instinctual playmaker. His length and quickness give him the opportunity to become a solid and versatile defender down the road, even if he isn’t quite there yet. He’s had his flashes of creative facilitation, but there’s a reason he’s most known for his scoring prowess as things stand. Moore’s length and athleticism will serve him well in Jim Boeheim’s zone. Make no mistake, however, the four-star guard was brought in to fill it up from deep, a task he’ll have no problem accomplishing.



