Syracuse made a splash on Wednesday evening, when four-star forward Sadiq White announced his intention to sign with the Orange. The No. 25 prospect in the Rivals150, white chose Adrian Autry’s program over finalists Alabama, Georgetown, LSU, USC, Tennessee, and Texas. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy examines what teh Orange is getting in White as well as what it means for the big picture.





WHAT SYRACUSE IS GETTING

White’s elite athleticism is what pops off the page when watching him on the floor, as it manifests itself in nearly every aspect of the game. It allows him to play even bigger than his impressive 6-foot-8 frame on the defensive end, the glass, and when it comes to playing above the rim on lobs and put-back dunks. The long, athletic southpaw handles the ball relatively well for his size and position as well. He has the physical gifts to be a game-changing multiple-positional defender as he develops from an effort and discipline standpoint on that end of the floor. He’s never going to give Syracuse much from a long-range shooting standpoint but he’s capable of making an occasional jumper from the mid-range. For now, While, who is averaging 11.6 PPG and 4.9 RPG in the Nike EYBL, isn’t near maxed out as a prospect. His production should match his potential as he adds polish and becomes a more motivated player when the ball isn’t in his hands.