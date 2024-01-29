One of the top sophomores in the New York metro area and possibly the East Coast as a whole, Jasiah Jervis is turning heads playing for nationally relevant Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains.

College coaches have already taken notice of the young guard’s skill set and have made contact with those around him in preparation for the first 2026 contact period, which begins this June.

*****

ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVE RECENTLY REACHED OUT TO HIS COACH:

“We heard from Syracuse. They had a conversation with my parents. I’m excited for June to get to talk to them. They told my parents they are going to keep watching me all season and that they love my game, so we’ll see.”

ON SYRACUSE:

“I’m from the Bronx and my uncle went to Syracuse, so I know a little about the school. I’m excited to know more.”

ON IF HE HAS FRIENDS CURRENTLY AT SYRACUSE:

“I don’t know anyone on the team right now except for Elijah Moore. He’s my friend.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO HEAR FROM IN JUNE:

“I like Kentucky. I want to see how that goes. I hope they recruit me. I wanna see if that happens.”