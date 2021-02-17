Basketball Recruiting - Swedish prospect Bobi Klintman picking up big-time offers

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Nebraska: “I would say their head coach (Fred Hoiberg) stands out to me because he is a former NBA coach and player. The rest of the coaching staff is really good, too.” San Francisco: “I would say their style of play is really exciting because I really love the way they play together and share the ball. Of course, their coaching staff is good, too.” Santa Clara: “Their head coach (Herb Sendek) is a really good coach and a great person. Also, the academic piece stands out for me. The rest of the coaching staff is great, too.” Kansas: “I would say the history at Kansas is impressive. Their success with the whole program is what stands out the most.” Utah: “The thing that stands out the most about Utah is their development training and their technology. They also have a really great coaching staff.”

