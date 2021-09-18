Summer injury not slowing down Jaydon Young's recruitment
Jaydon Young is a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Greensboro (N.C.) Day School. The 2023 prospect started every game he played in last season for his 24-6 team. Despite Young missing all of the summer season due to injury, he has numerous programs targeting his services.
“I have offers from Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Western Carolina, Old Dominion, App State, and Winthrop. I would say I am in contact the most with Virginia Tech right now. I have also taken unofficial visits to Wake Forest and Virginia Tech,” Young said.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Virginia Tech: “I love the program, it’s a great environment. All the coaches there treat me like a family. I talk to coach (Christian) Webster a lot, every day basically. He tells me how much they love me and want me in their program.”
Wake Forest: “The visit was great. The practice was very intense, it was good to see the players, college level players compete. They are where I want to be, so good to see who and what I would be up against.”
*****
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I would say Wake Forest obviously, Cincinnati, NC State, Virginia and Pitt are the schools that are talking to me a good bit but have not offered me yet. They all just want to see me play again, after I come back from my injury," Young said.
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
Young is a smooth shooting off guard. He has a quick, repeatable release, with great balance. Young is also a very good passer, with good floor vision; this enables him to act as a secondary ball handler. Eyes will be close on him to see how he comes back from his injury, as he continues to develop his athleticism. Young is a good secondary piece who can fill in a lot of gaps from the guard/wing position.