Class of 2024 guard Dink Pate is a name to track closely in the rising junior class. The 6-foot-7 prospect has legitimate guard skills at his size and is becoming more comfortable on the court at a fast rate. Programs from all over America are recruiting Pate, who will be bumped into the top-20 of the Rivals rankings very soon.

Programs involved: “A lot of good programs are recruiting me, like Kentucky, Texas, Auburn, Georgetown, UCF, Arkansas and Alabama.”

Kentucky: “It (their visit to him) was great, it was a good experience. It was my first time seeing coach (John) Calipari, and he seems like a cool dude and a great coach. They told me that they’re recruiting me as a point guard and they like the way that I can facilitate and the way I can score.”

Texas: “Coach (Chris) Beard, it’s basically the same thing, everybody is recruiting me as a point guard. He likes the way that I shoot the ball and my jump shot has gotten way better.”

Auburn: “Coach Bruce Pearl is another great coach. He’s recruiting me as a point guard, too. He told me that I need to get my strength and conditioning up, and then I’d really be good. I think Auburn is a great program, Jabari Smith just went number three. I’m really thankful and blessed to have an offer from them.”

Georgetown: “Coach (Pat) Baldwin and coach Patrick Ewing, I talk to them almost every day. My relationship and bond with them is great. You’ve got a Hall of Famer as a coach, and when he tells you something, you definitely have to listen. It’s great.”

UCF: “Coach (Kevin) Norris and coach (Johnny) Dawkins, I’ve been talking to them on and off lately. That’s actually going to be my first visit, I’m going to take an official visit there. They’re recruiting me as a point guard, too, and my relationship with them, I know a lot of people that he coached and played with.”

Arkansas: “Coach Gus (Argenal) actually just came to the gym a few days ago. Coach (Eric) Musselman says that they send out coaches when they want to check out one of the top players in their recruiting class, and I’m just blessed that they came to Pinkston high school to come check me out.”

Alabama: “Coach (Nate) Oats and coach Bryan (Hodgson), we’ve built a good relationship there. Alabama was a great experience, I took an unofficial there and the football game was packed. They beat Utah State 55-0. They have a great campus and great facilities, and they have a lot of tram and school sportsmanship.”

Visits: “I’m taking an official visit to UCF, but outside of that I don’t really have anything scheduled. Kentucky, they invited me to their Midnight Madness, so I plan on going to that, but other than that I don’t have anything scheduled.”