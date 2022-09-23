News More News
Stock rising Jacob McFarland chooses Houston

Credit: Dopest Editz
Travis Graf • Basketball Recruiting
National Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@travisgrafhoops

On Friday evening, the Houston Cougars received the third commitment in their 2023 class from three-star forward Jacob McFarland. He joins four-star prospects Kordelius Jefferson and Joseph Tugler in the Cougars class.


McFarland, who will be pushing for four-star status in the next rankings update, spoke with Rivals about his decision.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Why Houston: “From the moment I stepped on campus I felt that family atmosphere, and that’s one of my main things. I had a chat with Coach (Kelvin) Sampson and he was running through a comparison of how they play and how I play, and I thought it looked really good for me. That was the main focus for me, fit and family atmosphere.”


Relationship with the other two commits: “Oh, yes, they were on the visit, too, so we were all together. I’ve got a bond between me and JoJo (Joseph Tugler) and between me and Kordel (Kordelius Jefferson). We have them in different ways, but we have a bond already.”


What Houston fans can expect from McFarland: “Defense, defense, defense, defense, I would say that. I pride myself on being the best defender on the court. Defense, and a lot of dunks, too.”

