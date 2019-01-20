Isaiah Stewart Courtesy of FIBA

Washington pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2019 recruiting cycle on Sunday evening, landing arguably the most productive big man in the country in Isaiah Stewart. A giant win for the Huskies is a giant loss for his four other finalists: Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State and Syracuse. How bad does the loss sting for those programs and where will they go from here?

KENTUCKY

STING FACTOR: 9 In the fall, Kentucky sat with Oscar Tshiebwe, James Wiseman, Vernon Carey and Stewart all high on their recruiting board. Fast forward to today and the Wildcats have missed on all four targets. As things stand out, Kentucky does not have a low post prospect in its 2019 class and is likely to lose its top two frontcourt producers after this season in P.J. Washington and Reid Travis. The miss on Stewart is pretty fierce as he would have solved many of the Wildcats' issues down low. Instead, Kentucky must land at least one of Matthew Hurt or Jaden McDaniels, and hope that the grad-transfer waters treat them well.

MICHIGAN STATE

STING FACTOR: 9 This one hurts pretty bad. Stewart was a long-time priority of the Spartans and it only makes things worse that he was the final big man prospect left on their board. The loss of Stewart puts greater emphasis on a strong offseason of development with Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier and Xavier Tillman. Michigan State will likely need to dive into the grad-transfer market in order to add to its frontcourt. While Stewart’s commitment to Washington does sting pretty harshly, there is still enough talent on paper for the Spartans to compete for a Big Ten title next season.

DUKE

STING FACTOR: 7 It could have been Marvin Bagley-Wendell Carter 2.0 in Durham next season but instead, Stewart decided to forge his own path by selecting Washington. This would be a much bigger hit for the Blue Devils had they missed on Vernon Carey, but Duke definitely still needs another piece along its frontline in the 2019 class.

SYRACUSE