Reclassification continues to be a theme in high school basketball. Over the weekend, high major prospects like four-star Jalen Cone reclassed up while others moved back a year. Cone is also one of three four-star prospects with a decision coming this week. Eric Bossi takes a look at that and more in this week's Starting Five.



1. FOUR-STAR JALEN CONE TO 2019 AS RECLASS RAGE CONTINUES

Jalen Cone (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Four-star point guard Jalen Cone told us about a month ago that a move to the class of 2019 from 2020 was a possibility. Now, he's made the move official. Not only has Cone decided he will enroll with the current senior class, he has a final six and has set a decision for Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Down to Boston College, NC State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, Cone recently completed a visit to Virginia Tech. Given that he's coming right off the visit and the new staff at Tech's need to make an early statement, you have to figure that the Hokies have a solid chance here. Cone himself has not given any hints as to which way he's leaning.



2. MORE RECLASS: BRIDGES TO 2020 AND HUNTLEY-HATFIELD TO 2022

While Cone will graduate early, a pair of other high major prospects have decided to move their timeline for enrolling back a year as senior Jalen Bridges will do a year of prep school and sophomore Brandon Huntley-Hatfield will move back to the class of 2022. A 6-foot-7 three man from West Virginia, Bridges is coming off of a strong senior season. However, it's a recent run on the grassroots circuit that has seen his stock soar. Rather than make a rushed decision, Bridges is making a smart play to take some time and get to know all of the new schools involved. He has size, he has athleticism and the skill is coming quick. Illinois, Pitt, TCU and Xavier are among those to offer in the past few weeks and more should be coming.



3. FOUR-STAR WHEELER WILL ANNOUNCE MONDAY AFTERNOON

The first four-star announcement of the week, point guard Sahvir Wheeler will pick from between Georgia and Iowa State on Monday afternoon. Committed to Texas A&M for a couple of years, Wheeler opened things back up when Billy Kennedy was replaced by Buzz Williams earlier this spring. Now, he's coming off of visits to see the Bulldogs and Cyclones in the latter part of April. Though he's not the biggest floor general around, Wheeler can penetrate and pitch, moves the ball and is a good teammate. This one has sounded pretty close, but on decision day I'll give the edge to Tom Crean and the Bulldogs.



4. DOWN TO TWO, DECISION COMING FOR QUINONES

Top 50 shooting guard Lester Quinones will announce his decision Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern. The prep school guard at IMG will announce his decision at home in New York and he's down to Memphis and Indiana. Quinones has good size at 6-foot-5 and is one of the premier deep jump shooters in the 2019 class. Indiana needs a Romeo Langford replacement while Memphis is hoping to rebuild quick and make Quinones part of signature recruiting class for the Tigers. He's seen both campuses and the Hoosiers have been making a strong charge, but at least as of today Penny Hardaway and Memphis appear to be the slight favorites.



5. COMMITMENT CATCH UP