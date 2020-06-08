Currently the No. 1 ranked player in the class of 2021, Jonathan Kuminga has graduated high school. What does that mean for his future? Meanwhile, five-star big man Moussa Cisse remains on commitment watch and more in this week's edition of the Starting Five.



1. WHAT TO MAKE OF KUMINGA'S GRADUATION?

On Sunday, news surfaced that 2021's No. 1 ranked player Jonathan Kuminga had graduated from The Patrick School in New Jersey. Sources confirmed to Rivals.com that Kuminga has indeed graduated from high school. So, the question is what to make of the news? While Kuminga hasn't yet officially said that he will either go to college or the G League with the class of 2020, that has been the outcome that has been expected for a while. I'd expect he has something more official on that within the next few weeks. In the short term, his 2020 graduation means that Kuminga will now be eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft regardless of what he chooses to do during the 2020-21 year. Attending college at Auburn, Duke, Kentucky or Texas Tech, prep school and the G League are all on the table as possibilities. At this point, I don't see Kuminga choosing to spend a year in prep school. College could be intriguing because it would give him the opportunity to build his personal brand and compete on another level before heading off to the NBA. However, if I had to make a bet right now, my money would be on Kuminga becoming the next to go the G League route.



2. CISSE WATCH CONTINUES

If you had told me a week ago that Moussa Cisse would still be uncommitted today, I probably would have thought you were crazy. But, last week wasn't just any week and in light of much larger societal issues, Cisse has held off on his commitment. While the athletic, shot-blocking big man hasn't yet made his decision official, I still favor LSU to land his commitment over Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia, Kentucky and Memphis. It could perhaps come as soon as this week. However, if Cisse doesn't do something soon, then it may be panic time in Baton Rouge



3. PETTIFORD SET TO DECIDE THIS WEEK

One player who has set his commitment date is three-star point guard Bobby Pettiford who will announce his decision on Wednesday. A true high flyer with quickness who loves to attack the rim, Pettiford sits just outside of the current Rivals150 and is the No. 32 ranked point guard nationally in his class. Pettiford's finalists are Louisville, Mississippi, Providence and Virginia Tech. The Hokies were the first of those four to offer back in February before the rest offered during May. However, since Chris Mack extended and offer from Louisville, word has been circulating the Cardinals are the team to beat and that's who has my Futurecast leading up to his decision.



4. MAYO IS ONE TO WATCH IN 2021

A class of 2021 combo guard from Lawrence (Kans.) High, 6-foot-3 Zeke Mayo is somebody that more schools need to be doing their homework on. So far, Mayo has offers from Central Arkansas, North Alabama, Northern Colorado and South Dakota State. Frankly, he should have several more and he is somebody that upper end mid-majors need to be putting serious effort into while some high majors may want to start keeping tabs. Mayo can shoot the ball from deep and while he's not crazy athletic, he is extremely skilled and crafty with the ball. He's also versatile. Play him at the point and he's a scorer who also has tremendous vision. However, he's also the rare combo guard that is just as comfortable running off screens away from the ball and he's effective whether or not he's serving as a primary ball handler. This summer is a strange one without the usual evaluation periods or else Mayo's recruitment may have already taken off. But, his time should be coming soon.



5. SAN YSIDRO'S "FORGOTTEN" MAN