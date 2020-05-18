Five-star wing Kendall Brown has made a first cut to his school list and fast-rising D'Marco Dunn scored a big offer over the weekend. Details on those two and more in this week's edition of the Starting Five.



*****

1. FIVE-STAR KENDALL BROWN HAS A 10-TEAM LIST

One of the most versatile wing players in the class of 2021, five-star Kendall Brown has made an initial cut to his school list. Ranked No. 14 overall in the junior class, the native of Minnesota who attends Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian is down to a group of 10 that includes Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois, Kansas, Marquette, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and Virginia. An athletic wing who plays above the rim and does all of the little things that help teams win at a high level, Brown is also one of high school basketball's top wing defenders. Brown has yet to set any timetable for his decision or any additional cuts. During the season, Brown took multiple unofficial visits to Kansas, saw Marquette unofficially (after visiting officially in October) and took an official visit to Ohio State.



*****

2. D'MARCO DUNN ADDS MAJOR OFFER

This spring we've been writing about how junior shooting guard D'Marco Dunn would have seen his stock soar had he been able to play in front of coaches. He's a big-time shooter with deep range and a skilled off-the-dribble scorer. On Friday, Dan McDonald updated Dunn's rapidly growing recruitment.

On Sunday, Dunn -- who will enter the 2021 Rivals150 when we update it two weeks from now -- added another big offer when home-state North Carolina offered him a scholarship joining the likes of Clemson, Maryland, Texas, Xavier and Vanderbilt among others. After playing his first two seasons in Arizona, Dunn moved to Fayetteville (N.C.) Westover and helped lead it to a 30-0 record during the 2019-20 season. Dunn hasn't named any leaders, but depending on who else joins in, the Heels could be a tough team to beat.



*****

3. FOUR-STAR CORNISH DOWN TO SIX

Four-star small forward Ike Cornish is moving forward with his recruitment.

The 6-foot-6 swingman is now down to Georgetown, Maryland, Rutgers, St. John's, Virginia Tech and Xavier. Having already seen Georgetown, Maryland and Xavier unofficially, Cornish also had a decision date in mind and will announce his college choice on Aug. 21, his birthday. An athletic wing who can score in transition or halfcourt sets, Cornish emerged as a national level prospect during his junior season. There's still plenty of time for his finalists to make their cases, but as of today I would peg Maryland as the team to beat.



*****

4. LOGAN LANDERS EMERGING IN WISCONSIN

Big man Logan Landers of Cedarburg (Wisc.) High may not have been able to get out and play in the EYBL with his summer program Phenom U in front of coaches during April but that hasn't stopped his recruitment from starting to take off. A strong low post player who can make threes, passes very well and has good hands, Landers picked up his first offer from nearby Wisconsin-Milwaukee earlier this spring. Last week, the high-majors starting calling as Houston, TCU and Texas A&M offered him scholarships on consecutive days. Physically, he looks like a Big Ten player and now that programs from the AAC, Big 12 and SEC have given him scholarship offers I would expect him to start hearing a lot more from Midwest high majors.



*****

5. PENN STATE HAD A GOOD WEEK