1. FIVE-STAR THOMPSON ALL SET TO MAKE DECISION

The recruiting is done, the pitches have been heard and all that is left for five-star shooting guard Bryce Thompson of Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington to do is announce his choice. That pick of Kansas, Oklahoma or Oklahoma State will happen Tuesday morning. On Saturday, though, Thompson was in Wichita Falls with his high school team and he got after it. Given that he had been in Lawrence on Friday night for a Kansas game, traveled home to Tulsa until the early mornings and then headed to the Elite 14 on a few hours of sleep, I didn't expect much but Thompson was impressive. He was aggressive in looking for his jumper, showed new strength attacking the rim and basically performed like you would expect. In particular, his battle with fellow five-star Daishen Nix late Saturday afternoon was fun to watch. In advance of his decision, KU's Bill Self and OSU's Mike Boynton each scheduled Sunday afternoon in-home visits with Thompson.



2. DAISHEN NIX A GREAT FIT FOR CRONIN

Five-star point guard Daishen Nix is a big-time get for new UCLA coach Mick Cronin for several reasons. Obviously he's a top-rated talent, he was an important regional target and he is capable of coming in and running the show from day one. Usually, when he's discussed it's that ability to run a show and his elite passing that are brought up but Nix is important for more reasons than that. Most of all, Nix is a perfect fit for the culture of toughness and physicality that he wants to build while still employing a modern, fast style of play. Nix does that because he's a leader and as good as he is as a passer and playmaker for others, he is just as good defensively. Once he gets a summer in a college strength and conditioning program, Nix should be able to hit the Pauley Pavilion floor running.



3. TEXAS TECH-BOUND PEAVY ONLY SCRATCHING THE SURFACE

Each and every time I see Texas Tech-bound wing Micah Peavy I feel like he's added a little something to his game. I felt that to be the case again over the weekend and he's just scratching the surface. A smooth athlete with grace and power, Peavy has tremendous size and is really starting to fill out physically. After a productive summer, he looks to have taken steps as a leader. I saw him communicating more than ever and looking to take some ownership on the floor when it comes to leading a talented Duncanville (Texas) High team. He continues to work on his jump shot and has made big strides as a ball handler. There's lots for Chris Beard and his staff to work with beginning next year.



4. BOUNCE BACK TIME IN WICHITA FALLS FOR 2021 WINGS

No matter how good you are or how highly ranked you may be, there are likely going to be some times that you just don't have it. During USA Basketball's October minicamp, Harrison Ingram or Kendall Brown didn't have "it" – especially in comparison to other times I've seen them play. How you bounce back is huge and both bounced back impressively at the Elite 14. Ingram made plays all over the floor. He scored inside, he created out and he was as good a passer as I saw. He can even play as a power forward to spread the floor with and run offense through. Most recently, he took a visit to Stanford where he's been previously. As for Brown, he even admitted to me that he didn't think he played to his potential at USA Bball. He certainly played to it while I watched on Saturday. He's big, he's athletic, he's very quick laterally and defends many positions at a high level. He was moving the ball with good passes and showed off a few high-level scoring moves off the bounce and was shooting the jumper with confidence. He's coming off a visit to Marquette.



5. DALLAS LOADED WITH HIGH MAJOR WINGS IN 2022