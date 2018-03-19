Rivals150 guard Isaac Likekele has requested a release from his letter of intent while the son of an NBA point guard is one of the most popular seniors available. More on them and notes from the RCS Sports Spring Ice Breaker event in Houston.



RIVALS150 GUARD LIKEKELE ASK FRESNO STATE FOR RELEASE

Once head coach Rodney Terry left Fresno State for UTEP, Rivals150 guard Isaac Likekele knew that he would want to look elsewhere. The senior from Mansfield (Texas) Timberview has requested a release from his letter of intent, but Fresno State has yet to grant it to him. Presumably, Fresno would like Likekele to meet with whoever they hire to take over the program. However, there's little chance that Likekele will seriously consider the Bulldogs now that Terry has moved on. A tough and physical guard who can play all around the perimeter, Likekele is a big-time defender and one of the best leaders in the class of 2018. Assuming Fresno accepts its likely fate on this one, grants him a release and lets him move along with his recruitment, Likekele will undoubtedly be a high-major target and there are multiple Big 12 and AAC programs hoping he gets his release so that they can begin the recruiting process.



TAI STRICKLAND IN THE MIDST OF VISITS

The son of former NBA standout point guard Rod Strickland, three-star senior point guard Tai Strickland has built a name for himself and is emerging as one of the most sought-after floor generals left in the class of 2018. The 6-foot-2 senior from St. Petersburg (Fla.) just wrapped up a visit to Wisconsin and though he's not released any official list of finalists, it is starting to look like a strong possibility that Strickland will end up in the Big Ten. Next weekend, Strickland will visit Rutgers and after that he could take a visit to Minnesota. A commitment before the Rutgers visit would be a bit surprising, but there is a chance a decision could come after the trip to New Jersey. If not, along with Minnesota others like DePaul, Georgetown, UMass and more have been in touch.



SPRING ICE BREAKER: JUSTIN WEBSTER'S GAME EVOLVING

Whether or not three-star combo guard Justin Webster can shoot the ball has never in dispute. The junior at Plano (Texas) Prestonwood can stroke it from deep and off the bounce. Playing with Pro Skills in the Spring Ice Breaker, the 6-foot-2 Webster showed off a more chiseled frame and a commitment to getting to the rim. Webster has worked hard in the weight room and the results showed with tougher finishes and more explosive drives.

"I've added about 10 or 12 pounds since last year," Webster told Rivals.com. "It has really helped out with my ability to get into the lane and finish." Webster has offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Pepperdine and Tulsa to go along with interest from LSU -- where he took an unofficial visit during the winter -- Purdue, Kansas State and Stephen F. Austin among others. This spring, he's hoping to show off more point guard skills and feels he can ultimately help on the high-major level as a ball handler and scorer. "Coaches say that I'm kind of a combo guard," said Webster. "I'm hoping to make that transition to point guard full time in the future."



SPRING ICE BREAKER: 2020 HEFNER WITH HIGH MAJOR OFFERS

He isn't yet known on a national scale, but class of 2020 shooting guard Hayden Hefner looks like a legitimate high-major prospect. A 6-foot-4 scorer from Nederland (Texas) who was playing with the Houston Defenders 16U team, Hefner was a nice revelation. Hefner shoots with confidence from deep or off the bounce and is slick with the ball. His aggression is also noteworthy as he tried to get to the rim for dunks anytime he could. Hefner is no secret in the state of Texas and to those who recruit it. Texas A&M, Houston and Oklahoma have offered along with Lamar and Incarnate Word. Tulane, Colorado and Rice have all seen him as well and it won't be a surprise to see his stock take off this spring.



SPRING ICE BREAKER: SLEEPERS HEADED INTO APRIL EVALUATION