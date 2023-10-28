Stanford picks up a commitment from PG Elijah Crawford
Elijah Crawford became Stanford’s first commitment of the 2024 cycle on Friday, when he went public with his commitment to the Cardinal. The three-star point guard chose Stanford over schools such as South Carolina, Mississippi, LSU among others. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what head coach Jerod Haase is getting in his new point guard as well as what Crawford’s commitment means for the larger picture.
WHAT STANFORD IS GETTING
Crawford is a score-first point guard that also manages to dictate pace. The 6-foot-2 Crawford has solid range and a thick build that allows him to get to his spots. He has shown the ability to score the ball at all three levels, even if he’s a bit inconsistent from a shot selection standpunt at times. That said, Crawford is quick enough to consistently get by his man and absorbs contact well at the rack for a smaller guard. Crawford is a creative passer and finisher that is at his best when he stays within the offense and looks to find open teammates instead of trying to do too much by himself. When he is going well, he can be absolutely electric. When he’s not, mistakes tend to compound. His three-level scoring prowess, composure under pressure and a tight handle are his biggest strengths.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE CARDINAL
It’ll be interesting to see what becomes of Crawford’s commitment if things don’t go well for the Cardinal this season, as head coach Jerod Haase will open the season with a warm seat to say the least. Still, Crawford is likely to sign in the early period, as getting a release from a letter of intent hasn’t proven difficult in recent years. Crawford is Stanford’s first commitment of the 2024 class, which could stall a bit because so much of the program’s future depends on how the upcoming season plays out.