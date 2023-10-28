Elijah Crawford became Stanford’s first commitment of the 2024 cycle on Friday, when he went public with his commitment to the Cardinal. The three-star point guard chose Stanford over schools such as South Carolina, Mississippi, LSU among others. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what head coach Jerod Haase is getting in his new point guard as well as what Crawford’s commitment means for the larger picture.





WHAT STANFORD IS GETTING

Crawford is a score-first point guard that also manages to dictate pace. The 6-foot-2 Crawford has solid range and a thick build that allows him to get to his spots. He has shown the ability to score the ball at all three levels, even if he’s a bit inconsistent from a shot selection standpunt at times. That said, Crawford is quick enough to consistently get by his man and absorbs contact well at the rack for a smaller guard. Crawford is a creative passer and finisher that is at his best when he stays within the offense and looks to find open teammates instead of trying to do too much by himself. When he is going well, he can be absolutely electric. When he’s not, mistakes tend to compound. His three-level scoring prowess, composure under pressure and a tight handle are his biggest strengths.