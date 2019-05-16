Stanford lands sleeper small forward Spencer Jones
The rise of small forward Spencer Jones didn't happen until late in his high school career but it ended up with him finding a home in the Pac 12 as the senior told Rivals.com that he has made a commitment to Stanford and head coach Jerod Haase.
A 6-foot-7 wing at Roeland Park (Kans.) Bishop Miege, Jones began his final season of high school with little division one interest.
That changed quickly, though, as he put together a big time senior season and was an All-Metro player in the Kansas City area.
Stanford found Jones when assistant coach Adam Cohen spotted him playing in April's lone live period event. The Cardinal moved quickly to get him on campus and secured the deal when he cleared admissions this week.
Ranked as the No. 31 small forward in the 2019 class, Jones is a player with big upside. He's got enough size to play some as a small ball four and may not be done growing considering he's grown as both a junior and a senior. Most of all, though, Jones is a skilled all-around player with feel for the game, excellent size for a wing and a jump shot that is getting better each time he hits the floor.
Jones joins a class that includes four-star point guard Tyrell Terry and three-star combo forward James Keefe.