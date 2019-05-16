The rise of small forward Spencer Jones didn't happen until late in his high school career but it ended up with him finding a home in the Pac 12 as the senior told Rivals.com that he has made a commitment to Stanford and head coach Jerod Haase.



A 6-foot-7 wing at Roeland Park (Kans.) Bishop Miege, Jones began his final season of high school with little division one interest.

That changed quickly, though, as he put together a big time senior season and was an All-Metro player in the Kansas City area.

