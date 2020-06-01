Basketball Recruiting - Stanford enhances its backcourt with Michael O'Connell

Looking to supply greater depth into its backcourt, Stanford made for an intriguing recruiting win on Monday. Heading across the nation for its latest commitment, New York native Michael O’Connell gave his verbal pledge to the Cardinal.

A 6-foot-2 lead guard that completed his final season of prep ball at Blair Academy over the winter, O’Connell had formerly signed with Maryland and was set on playing for its nationally regarded lacrosse program.

“Maryland Lacrosse is awesome. I verbally committed to them in the ninth grade. Coach John Tillman is great. He understood my love for basketball and how great of a school Stanford is. He was very supportive of my decision,” O’Connell told Rivals.com about making the switch in sports and schools. “My decision on Stanford is getting the opportunity to receive a world class education. Also, to play for Coach (Jerod) Haase and to win a Pac 12 Championship.”