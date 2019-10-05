Stanford adds another in Rivals150 guard Noah Taitz
Stanford added another talented prospect to its 2020 class on Saturday evening. Rivals150 guard Noah Taitz committed to the Cardinal, giving Stanford a versatile guard that brings toughness and shot making value to the backcourt.
“I’ll have the opportunity to make an impact from day one,” Taitz said. “I’ve built a great relationship with the coaching staff over the past few years and they’ve made me a top priority since my freshman year at Gorman.”
A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, Taitz chose Stanford over DePaul, San Diego State, USC and Washington. He is rated as the 147th best prospect in the 2020 class and as the 32nd top shooting guard nationally, though he is better categorized as a combo guard that can play on and off of the ball.
”Additionally, I’m excited to be a part of such an amazing institution and program,” Taitz stated. “The combination of high level academics and athletics makes Stanford truly one of a kind, and my family and I are ready to get started.”
A three-star guard that has been a quality producer with the Bishop Gorman and Vegas Elite squads on the high school and travel platforms respectively, Taitz had a strong showing this summer. In 18 games of action in Nike EYBL play, he posted per-game averages of 12.9 points, three rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also made nearly two 3-pointers per contest.
Stanford now sits with three commitments from 2020 class members, two of which can be found within the Rivals150. Next fall, Taitz will be joined in Palo Alto by sharp shooter Brandon Angel and four-star big man Max Murrell. The Cardinal remain heavily involved for five-star wing Ziaire Williams.