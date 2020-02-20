“Georgetown Felt like home," said Clark. "Coach Ewing, Coach (Robert) Kirby and the rest of the staff are great people. They are just as interested in me as a person as they are about me on the court. I feel like I can continue to develop and grow there! “

Three-star small forward Kobe Clark of St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon verbally committed to Ewing and the Hoyas upon finishing his official visit in Washington D.C., he told Rivals.com.

Georgetown and Patrick Ewing have been searching the class of 2020 for wing help, they got it on Thursday.

A legit 6-foot-6 wing who has played as a bit of a point forward during his high school career, Clark has tremendous upside and projects as a potential starter in the Big East.

He is a good athlete, he excels at creating off the dribble and he's developing into a jump shooter who has to be accounted for. Coming from a high octane high school program where he's received tough coaching, he should be mentally prepared for the jump up in competition level.

"Feel like he can bring toughness, versatility and competitiveness," said Vashon coach Tony Irons. "He’s a kid that wants to win and will do whatever it takes to make sure that happens. So proud of him and look forward to watching him continue to grow as a player."

The fourth member of Georgetown's class, Clark continues to add to the Midwestern flair of the Hoyas 2020 efforts. Four-star Jamari Sibley is originally from Milwaukee, Rivals150 guard Tyler Beard is from Chicago and Clark is from St. Louis. The only non Midwestern member of the class, Dante Harris is another out of region recruit and hails from Tennessee. The group will move up to No. 37 nationally.