Basketball Recruiting - St. John's adds No. 2 for 2021

Mike Anderson and St. John's added a second commitment to their 2021 recruiting efforts on Monday afternoon.

Rafael Pinzon a 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Glen Head (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran announced that he will be playing his college basketball for Anderson and the Red Storm.

A native of Puerto Rico who put up big numbers in the summer of 2019 playing for their U17 national team, Pinzon is a good sized two guard who should be a future starter in the Big East. He can shoot with range, puts the ball on the floor and is a plus athlete who has some creativity and toughness in his game.

The second member of St. John's 2021 recruiting class, Pinzon is currently ranked as a three-star prospect and plays his summer ball with the NY Jayhawks. He joins three-star forward Drissa Traore.

