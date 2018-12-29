“I just like the system there and I felt comfortable whenever I went on my visit and to the game,” he told Rivals.com. “They see me as a face-up four that can shoot but also rebound, too.”

St. John’s added a much-needed piece to its frontcourt on Saturday upon the commitment of Valdir Manuel . A product out of the local Patrick School program that decided to take a year at Harcum College, Manuel will enroll at the Big East program next fall as he will have three years of college eligibility.

Manuel brings great upside and potential to the Red Storm’s frontcourt. Originally committed to Seton Hall and St. John’s, Manuel didn’t lack for college interest during his high school days before enrolling at Harcum College earlier this year.

Selecting the Big East program over Boise State, Kansas State and St. Joe’s, Manuel is a tough and physical frontcourt prospect that can defend his basket, rebound at a good clip and has become better with his face-up jumper. Marvin Clark will graduate the program this spring where Manuel should be expected to infuse the sort of energy and toughness that the former Michigan State transfer currently exhibits.

Manuel becomes St. John’s second pick-up within the past month. Last month, the Red Storm added former Rivals150 prospect and NC State transfer Ian Steere to its frontline. They will continue to pursue Kofi Cockburn and Precious Achiuwa as they sit in a decent spot with each.