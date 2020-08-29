Basketball Recruiting - St. Joe's scoops up scoring guard Erik Reynolds

“Since I was offered by them, the head coach (Billy Lange) has consistently been in contact with me and I have developed a great relationship with the rest of the coaching staff,” Reynolds told Rivals.com. “I got a chance to see the campus virtually because I physically did not get the chance due to the pandemic. Overall, during this time, I felt the most comfortable with them because I have a good relationship with the people that I will be surrounded with whenever I get there.”

One of the more well-rounded scoring punches found throughout the upper east coast, Erik Reynolds has made his college decision. The three-star guard, based out of the DMV, committed to Billy Lange and his St. Joe’s program on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2 shooting guard picked the Hawks over a bevy of Atlantic 10 rivals including George Mason, Richmond, and VCU. Finishing his high school career beginning this fall at the Bullis School, Reynolds is viewed as a solid three-star prospect and as the 38th best shooting guard in America.

A tough and competitive 2-guard that brings a ready-made skillset for the college game already to the floor, Reynolds should be relied upon early thanks to his scoring abilities. In what should have been a breakout summer on the travel circuit with the Team Takeover program if it were not for the pandemic, Reynolds becomes one of Billy Lange’s top recruiting wins to date. He can score from each level, boasts a high-IQ for the game, and the willingness to defend in the half-court.

The first member of St. Joes’ 2021 class, not much is needed on Hawk Hill during the ongoing recruiting cycle. Just Ryan Daly and Anthony Longpre are set to graduate from the program once the spring arrives where most of their attention will now be focused on the 2022 class and in getting ahead compared to all others.