HOUSTON - The best player in attendance at the RCS Sports Spring Ice Breaker, 2020's No. 3 player R.J. Hampton left no doubt about who best player on the floor was. The five-star also talked about what he can learn from the NCAA Tournament while a prospect from London emerged onto the scene.

The No. 3 player in the class of 2020, Little Elm (Texas) point guard R.J. Hampton was as advertised playing for his new club team Mudiay Elite.



Noticeably stronger and more explosive athletically, Hampton got to the rim at will, elevated for deep jumpers and looked the part of possibly the best point guard in the country regardless of class. Lately, he's been spending a lot of time watching the NCAA Tournament.

Winning or losing doesn't make a big difference, but he is watching to see if coaches stay true to who they are.



"I don't think it can help or hurt a team that's recruiting me because at the end of the day when I get there it will be a whole new team and maybe a whole new coaching staff," Hampton told Rivals.com. "So I look at what happens in the tourney with a short life.

"But, I am watching the NCAA Tournament closely. I'm watching it at home, in the car on my phone, I'm watching everything pretty much. During Tournament time some coaches change philosophies and some don't. I'm liking what Duke is doing. They are staying with what they've been doing using Marvin Bagley and Wendell Carter. When coaches can stay the same way the whole year, that shows the type of poise they have and those are the kind of coaches I want to play for."

Hampton visited Durham to see Duke during the fall and he also made a trip to Lawrence to see Kansas. The Blue Devils and Jayhawks can't contact Hampton directly until mid June but have been active speaking with his father and those close to him.



"I think those two schools (Duke and Kansas) are recruiting me the hardest even though they can't contact me directly," said Hampton. "So I think once the middle of June hits it will be kind of crazy."

Among the others that Hampton mentioned as making inroads with him were UCLA, Texas, Baylor, TCU, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State.

