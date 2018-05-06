FORT WAYNE, IN. – Valued for his shot making, toughness and energy, DJ Steward remains one of the best sophomore guard prospects throughout the Midwest. While his morning session at the Spiece Run-n-Slam did not end well for his Meanstreets 16-under unit, Steward chipped in 20 points thanks to a handful of perimeter jumpers as he has seen four programs stand out. Still early in the process, Steward discussed how the spring has gone thus far. “Things have been going alright. We have been coming out a little sluggish in all of our games and we just need to come out with that intensity all of the time,” he said before discussing his ongoing recruitment. “Things have been going good. I haven’t been hearing that much from a lot of schools after the first live session but hopefully it will pick up after the next live periods.” While Notre Dame and Louisville have not offered, https://depaul.rivals.com/and Illinois have, four programs they continue to keep tabs on the sophomore out of Chicago.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Louisville: “Since Coach (Luke) Murray has left Xavier, they have been talking with me a little bit and keeping in contact some. The whole process, they are just telling me to get better on defense, always go out there and play hard and don’t take anyone lightly. “I like Louisville. I have been through Kentucky a lot and it seems nice and hopefully I get to go down there and check out the campus.” DePaul: “I love DePaul. I have been to their new arena, which is really nice, and my old AAU coach coaches there now, too. “The idea of staying close to home would be good. I could see all of my family and they could come to all of my games, which would be fun.” Illinois: “I like Illinois. Coach Chin (Coleman) stays in contact with me a lot and I haven’t been up to their campus just yet but I would like to go down there and see it.” Notre Dame: “They are just telling me that they are really interested in me and just keep playing hard and work on my defense. I like the program a lot, though. It is a Catholic school and I go to a Catholic school. I like the coaches there and I have been to the campus, which is really nice.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

No visits are scheduled for the time being as Steward continues to cement his standing as a national level guard and one of the very best within his region. He will complete his junior travel season with the Meanstreets 16-under unit on the Nike EYBL circuit.

RIVALS' REACTION