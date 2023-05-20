It’s just that after shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line for an entire high school season, Passmore feels the “one-dimensional” label is downright disrespectful at this point.

HAMPTON, Va. – Rakease Passmore gets why most point to his athleticism when discussing his greatest asset as a player. That tends to come with the territory when you’re boasting a 42-inch vertical leap with the mind-boggling breakaway and poster dunks to show for it.

“People see the dunks and that’s all they remember,” said Passmore, a 6-foot-6 wing. “I don’t mind because I love that part of my game too; it’s, honestly, what opens up my jump shot because people have to respect my drive. Now, I think most people know they have to respect my jump shot too.”

This past season at Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.), Passmore averaged 14.5 points and seven rebounds a game on a team stocked full of high major Div. I prospects like Trentyn Flowers and Silas Demary Jr.

He’s picked up that production this spring, averaging 18.8 points a game while running with Garner Road (N.C.) in the adidas 3SSB.

That kind of production has Passmore boasting an inordinate amount of high major offers, and given him the arduous task of getting his list of college suitors down to a more workable number.

“I tried to cut it down last week, but then I picked up like five more offers so it messed it all up,” said Passmore, who checks in at No. 51 overall in the Rivals150. “

Passmore has already taken unofficial visits to Duke, Wake Forest, NC State and the College of Charleston and has taken official visits to Indiana and Oregon.

“I’m hoping to take a visit to LSU in June,” Passmore said. “When I cut my list down, I’m hoping to get it to like 10 or maybe less than that. I might just commit too; I just don’t know right now.”

Passmore doesn’t mind admitting that the infamous NCAA transfer portal has heightened the pressure for players to secure their spots.

“The transfer portal is getting bigger and bigger every year, so it’s something you have to be aware of,” Passmore said. “I get it too; I mean the school could get a more experienced player so it’s understandable. If I feel like I know, I would go ahead and commit. It’s just about how I’m feeling.”

That said, the 2024 athlete still has a couple offers he’d like to pick up before making his decision.

“Texas, I want an offer from them,” Passmore said. “They’ve come to see me a few times, but I haven’t gotten the offer yet. Duke is another one; they were my dream school growing up. I’m not saying I’d definitely go to those schools, but I’d look at them closer if they offered.

“The good thing though is that I’ve got all of these great options, so I don’t need anything. I’m taking my time with everything and just working. I want to be in the top 25 of the rankings, but I’m not focused on it. I just keep working and see what happens.”