“I know that everyone overlooks me, and I know that I’m really underrated,” said Jenkins, a 2024 wing. “But I know that most guys say that same thing, and people don’t really listen because everyone says it. That’s why my mentality is just to prove it. That’s what I’m on all spring and summer.”

He’s not a name that you’ll see in the Rivals150 or other national rankings, but he’s secretly putting together one of the most impressive springs that no one is talking about.

HAMPTON, Va. – Chances are you’re not familiar with the name Mykel Jenkins .

Jenkins recently made the switch from Boo Williams (Va.) to Dreamchasers VA, who he’s running with this weekend at the Southern Jam Fest.

In an opening round 68-54 win over Team Wall (N.C.), Jenkins poured in 36 points and eight rebounds, finishing multiple plays high above the rim for mind-boggling dunks.

His energy was infectious on both ends of the floor and he was masterful at using his 6-foot-6 frame and length to play 1-3, picking his spots like a seasoned vet and taking over at-will.

This spring, he’s picked up offers from Richmond, Ohio and Saint Louis to go along with offers he’d already had from Hampton, Radford and NJIT, among others.

This past high school season, Jenkins helped Woodside (Newport News, Va.) win a state title, pumping in 10 points a game on a talent-ladened squad.

“I’m the type of player that will just do whatever the coach needs,” Jenkins said. “I just love the game. I’m most comfortable on the wing, but since I can play in a lot of different spots, I’ll do whatever is needed to win.”

That mentality coupled with his production has drawn initial interest from Mississippi State and Michigan State.

“I’m just doing whatever I can to get those offers and more offers,” Jenkins said. “I grew up a Duke fan, so of course that would be a dream offer for me. I’ve never been handed anything, so it’s just my nature to fight for what I want. When I step on the court, I’m fighting against you for something, and my mentality is that I’m always gonna win that fight.”