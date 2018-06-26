One of the top prospects from Canada, Lawson has been a heavily coveted and recruited prospect for the past few years. By officially reclassifying into the 2018 class just a month ago, Lawson quickly sifted through the recruiting process by taking official visits to Creighton , Tulane and USC, before coming to his final decision on the Gamecocks on Tuesday.

South Carolina took another step towards postseason success for the upcoming season and beyond with the addition of four-star wing AJ Lawson . A 6-foot-6 prospect that can play a variety of positions and on both ends of the court, Lawson recently reclassified into the 2018 class, giving Frank Martin a tremendously talented prospect that should leave a quick imprint on the SEC program.

What is South Carolina getting in Lawson? A 6-foot-6 wing that sports a 6-foot-10 wingspan, is agile of foot in guarding multiple positions on the perimeter, and is a more than capable playmaker where he can be used on the ball in the half-court. While he does have to get stronger and become more consistent with his play, the raw abilities and talent with Lawson make him one of the top wing prospects in the entire 2018 class.

Playing on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring with the UPlay Canada 17-under team, Lawson has shown just how versatile his skill set is. His per game averages remained solid throughout as he posted 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals, all while knocking in a third of his perimeter attempts.

Lawson becomes the fifth member of South Carolina’s 2018 class. He will join TJ Moss and Jermaine Couisnard in the backcourt, while elite athlete Keyshawn Bryant and Alanzo Frink solidify the frontcourt. USC will also enroll Georgetown grad-transfer Tre Campbell and also recently enjoyed the commitments of George Washington transfer Jair Bolden and 2019 in-state guard Trae Hannibal, each of whom will see their eligibility begin next fall.

After reaching the Final Four in 2017 and missing the NCAA tournament in 2018, expectations are in place with this class to return to the tournament this March.

