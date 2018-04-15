RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team
South Carolina added to its growing 2018 class on Sunday with the commitment of T.J. Moss. The 6-foot-3 point guard, one of the top available prospects at his position this spring, led his Findlay Prep program to the semifinals of the Geico National High School Championship’s earlier this month.
Earlier in the year, the Tennessee native discussed his initial thoughts of the program with Rivals.com.
“I like coach (Frank) Martin. He is really hard-nosed and is going to get into you and make you do things the right way.”
Standing close to 6-foot-3 and bringing plenty of toughness and versatility, Moss will be relied upon for his playmaking skills and willingness to defend either guard position. He should team well with fellow 2018 Gamecocks pledge Jermaine Couisnard where each can make shots, make solid decisions with the ball and compete on both ends.
Moss chose the Gamecocks over Memphis and is USC’s third commitment for the 2018 class.