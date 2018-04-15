South Carolina added to its growing 2018 class on Sunday with the commitment of T.J. Moss. The 6-foot-3 point guard, one of the top available prospects at his position this spring, led his Findlay Prep program to the semifinals of the Geico National High School Championship’s earlier this month.

Earlier in the year, the Tennessee native discussed his initial thoughts of the program with Rivals.com.

“I like coach (Frank) Martin. He is really hard-nosed and is going to get into you and make you do things the right way.”