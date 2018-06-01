South Carolina kicked off its 2019 class on Friday with the commitment of in-state guard Trae Hannibal. A 6-foot-2 junior that can play either guard position, USC made the initial offer to Hannibal earlier this month.

Inching closer to his national breakout, Hannibal told GamecockCentral.com what intrigued him about the program.



“They talked a lot about how they’re going to need a great, strong guard like myself in that class of 19,” he said. “I love family because I’m not a selfish player. Family is a big thing to me. That’s what I love. That’s what we’ve been talking about between me and Coach (Frank) Martin.”