South Carolina snagged a class-of-2025 commitment on Wednesday, when four-star guard Eli Ellis chose the Gamecocks over fellow finalists Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and VCU. Below, Rivals explores what head coach Lamont Paris is getting in his new point guard as well as what it means for the bigger picture.





WHAT SOUTH CAROLINA IS GETTING

Ellis is one of the older prospects in the 2025 class, which could make him a reclassification threat down the road, though there has been no buzz to suggest that is in the cards just yet. Ellis' reputation is that of a sorcerer and he has a knack for sometimes making difficult finishes look easy. He’s a hyper-reliable spot shooter that can routinely knock down open looks from deep but sometimes struggles to create good shots for himself off the bounce. He’s at his best when he takes what the defense gives him, gets his teammates involved and doesn’t try to force the action himself. For that reason, he can be a bit feast-or-famine depending on what day you catch him. As Ellis levels out and matures as a player, he could be a significant contributor to an SEC roster due to his jumper and toughness. He’ll take the next step as he develops as a shot creator for both himself and others.