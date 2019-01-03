LA VERNE, Calif. -- Out West, sophomore combo guard T.J. Wainwright is emerging as not only a top shooter in his region, but one of the best in the country in the class of 2021.

After sitting out the first month of the season at Santa Monica (Calif.) High due to transfer rules, the high scoring six-footer is glad to be back on the floor.

"I'm just trying to bring my energy to the team," Wainwright told Rivals.com. "I'm trying to help get more defensive stops and trying to be more of a defensive presence. That's been a focus of mine. I'm also trying to be more of a leader for the team."

Of course, his bread and butter is shooting it from deep and even though he's new to the team he doesn't shy away from taking open looks.

"In practice I set the tone," said Wainwright. "I played against these guys last year so they knew what I would bring to the table."