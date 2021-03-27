Basketball Recruiting - Sophomore Blue Cain is red-hot on recruiting trail

Blue Cain came into Big Shots Rock Hill Tip Off in South Carolina with a reputation, but it was not until his 32-point outburst in the first game of the showcase that Cain became a must-watch basketball player.

“I just try to do everything on the floor. My main thing is I just want to win games, so at the end of the day I want to do whatever I can to help my team win games,” Cain said. “I am looking to continue developing my confidence. Sometimes when I miss shots, you know, I may tend to slack back a bit, but I want to continue to be patient and be confident.”

His infectious style has caught the eye of college programs as Cain has already picked up multiple offers.

He told Rivals about some of the programs showing interest.

“Syracuse, South Carolina, Howard and ETSU. I am hearing from Syracuse a lot and also Missouri, even though they haven’t offered yet,” he said.

