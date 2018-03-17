Offers have already come in from Miami , Rutgers , Tulsa , UConn and VCU . He’s already taken visits to North Carolina , VCU and Villanova , with more likely coming this summer.

Ace Baldwin may just be a sophomore, but he’s already starting to generate interest from some of the top programs in the country. The four-star point guard in the 2020 class out of Baltimore has been in contact with Kentucky , North Carolina and Villanova lately as a result of a terrific sophomore year at St. Frances.

Baldwin talked about early interest and offers along with some visits he’s already taken.

North Carolina: “Their program is great. I like how they play. I’ve watched them this year and I like how they use their point guards and play real fast.”

Kentucky: “They play fast also. They play really good defense. I know Coach (John) Calipari is a hard coach and he pushes guys to get to the league.”

Miami: “They are very aggressive and don’t let people push them around. They push the ball up the court, too. I like the idea of going to school in Florida.”

VCU: “I’ve been up there to watch them and I see how hard they play and they play great defense. They control the game. I like Coach (Mike) Rhoades. He’s a great coach. He’s not just worried about basketball. He’s worried about grades, too.”

Villanova: “It’s a good program. They are very disciplined. I liked Coach (Jay) Wright and his staff.”

Schools he would like to hear from: “Duke, Kansas and Maryland. I like the environment at Duke. I like how the coach at Maryland gives freshmen a chance to play.”