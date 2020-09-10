Basketball Recruiting - Skyy Clark narrows things to a final four

College interest has not been in short supply for Skyy Clark since he entered the high school ranks three years ago. Hearing from practically every blue blood and top brand name throughout the nation, Clark has taken the final step in his recruitment before making his decision.

The complete package at the lead guard position, Clark is someone that can practically do it all in the backcourt. A one-time DePaul commit who recently moved to the Nashville area this summer, Clark is now focused on a final four that is Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA.

“I picked these schools because I’ve been praying about my future and asking for guidance and this is where God has led me,” Clark told Rivals.com. “These are the best fits for my game and I feel like each would help me get my game ready for the next level.”