Basketball Recruiting - Skyy Clark narrows things to a final four

Skyy Clark narrows things to a final four
College interest has not been in short supply for Skyy Clark since he entered the high school ranks three years ago. Hearing from practically every blue blood and top brand name throughout the nation, Clark has taken the final step in his recruitment before making his decision.
The complete package at the lead guard position, Clark is someone that can practically do it all in the backcourt. A one-time DePaul commit who recently moved to the Nashville area this summer, Clark is now focused on a final four that is Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA.
“I picked these schools because I’ve been praying about my future and asking for guidance and this is where God has led me,” Clark told Rivals.com. “These are the best fits for my game and I feel like each would help me get my game ready for the next level.”
The 16th rated prospect in America, talk continues to surround a potential reclassification into the 2021 class. However, for now, at least, Clark is satisfied with remaining in the 2022 class and will make his college decision well before his finalizes a potential reclassification.
Clark brings tremendous size and versatility to the backcourt. While he can be used as a scoring weapon, he is best reserved as a playmaker that showcases tremendous abilities off the bounce, boasts an elite feel for the game, and the IQ and decision-making qualities that allow for him to make the correct play in the half-court setting.
One of the best defenders in the sport, a commitment is not too far away as Kentucky holds the lead in the FutureCast for the five-star playmaker. Carolina has made a late run at things while Memphis and UCLA possess the allure of playing close to family and friends.