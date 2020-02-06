Skyy Clark is one of 2022's most wanted
SANTA ANA, Calif. -- One of the top point guards in America, regardless of class, 2022 point guard Skyy Clark is already a wanted man.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore at Northridge (Calif.) Heritage Christian already ranks No. 17 in his class and holds scholarship offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgetown, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech, UCLA and Vanderbilt. With attention like that, it could be easy to get a big head so that's why Clark keeps a tight circle.
"You have got to get the right people around you to remain humble," Clark told Rivals.com. "Whenever you feel down or stressed, you have to have the right people to reel you in and keep your head on right."
Clark plays with a level of skill and savvy that stretches far beyond his years and he's got athleticism to go with that skill. It hasn't come easy and he hasn't always been a point guard.
"I feel like I bring the energy," said Clark. "I play with a lot of passion. I love playing basketball. Like, I love playing every game. Especially with the death of Kobe it shows you that it can go away any day unexpectedly so you have to play every game like it could be your last.
"It's countless hours in the gym. I started playing basketball in the fifth grade. I was ten years old and I was the center. Over the years I've developed into a point guard and I'm still developing into a point guard. But I've put in hours and I'm fully dedicated."
Balancing school, getting better and the recruitment process can be taxing but so far Clark is enjoying it. He's also hoping to start setting up visits in the near future.
"We want to try and do as many visits as we can and soon," said Clark. "You only have one high school career so you need to enjoy it and get to as many places as you can to experience it all. It's just really busy with the season."
One unofficial that he will be taking is to Lexington. Kentucky hasn't offered yet, but they've been active.
"I'm going to Kentucky February 10th for an unofficial," said Clark. "That's one of the most prestigious schools in the country and they've been on me heavy. Coach (Joel) Justus has come to see me work out a few times so I'm interested to see them."
Who will be next after Kentucky? We'll see. But don't look for a rushed commitment.
"We really haven't talked about it too much," said Clark. "I don't think I'll be committing anytime soon, though. I think it will be at least the end of my junior year or into my senior year."