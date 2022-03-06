Skyy Clark decommits from Kentucky

2022 four-star guard Skyy Clark has decommitted from Kentucky. Clark, the 35th ranked player in 2022 and the eighth-ranked point guard in the class, released a statement on Twitter earlier today.

“First and foremost I would like to thank Coach Cal, the entire coaching staff at UK as well as BBN for all the love and support you all have shown me over the past 2 years. It honestly means the world to me. And that is what has made this decision such a tough one for me. But after a lot of thought and reflection I have decided to ask for my release from the University of Kentucky so I may reopen my recruitment. I will take the next few weeks to regroup with my family to figure out what is the best move going forward. Thank you all and God bless.”

Clark instantly becomes arguably the most high profile unsigned senior heading into the last month of his high school season.

The Montverde point guard had committed to Kentucky over a plethora of other schools which included North Carolina, UCLA, Memphis, and others.