Basketball Recruiting - Skyy Clark commits to Kentucky

“It is the best place to be if you are a kid with NBA dreams,” Clark told Rivals.com of his decision to choose Kentucky. “You have to be built different to go there and I’m built for it.”

John Calipari is still working on finishing up his 2021 class at Kentucky , but the Wildcats jumped out to a big start in the 2022 class on Thursday night with the commitment of five-star point guard Skyy Clark .

Clark chose Kentucky after also seriously considering Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA among several other scholarship offers from all over the country.

A 6-foot-2 point guard currently ranked 16th overall in the 2022 class, Clark’s biggest strength on the court is making plays for others. He’s more than capable of creating his own offense, but it’s his ability to elevate the play of his teammates that makes him one of the most highly recruited point guards in the country. He’s also a really tough on-ball defender.

There has been a ton of chatter around Clark that he could potentially make the move into the 2021 class. For now, it appears more likely that he’ll stay in the 2022 class.