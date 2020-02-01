HAGERSTOWN, MD. – Hosting a handful of not just the best local high school programs, but also those nationally ranked, the Saint James Invitational Tournament was the spot to be on Friday. For five respective fan bases, there was reason to be excited thanks to who they signed earlier in the fall.

ARIZONA

Dalen Terry would be the first to tell you that his senior season hasn’t been the best but that didn’t look the case in Maryland. A long and slender guard that is best on the ball and brings his fair share of bravado to the backcourt, toughness and energy are two things that Terry never lacks. He didn’t attempt many shots outside of 12-feet but what Terry is respected for the greatest is the fire that he competes with and just how well he defends. The multi-positional defender is a do-it-all out top that should find a nice home at Arizona. Sean Miller likes his guards to buy in on the defensive end and that is one thing Terry will never struggle with; his shot making needs work but the competitive tenacity and versatility will be put on display early next year which will be much needed with the departures of Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Max Hazzard.

DUKE

Vernon Carey has been awesome this winter and while there might be a few questions as to who takes over in the post for the Blue Devils next year, Duke fans, rest assured that Coach K has it covered. Mark Williams was utterly dominant on Friday. Finishing with 19 points, 16 rebounds and a whole lot of shot altered, he played mean and angry which makes for the best that Williams can be. A 7-footer that runs like someone six inches shorter, has great agility around the basket, the proper hands in cleaning his area on the glass, and an underrated feel for the game, consistent outings of double figures in the scoring and rebounding columns could become be his norm in Durham. Williams is really good right now; by this time next year, he could be great.

MICHIGAN

We have discussed Michigan’s sparkling 2020 class ad nauseum but the one guy that hasn’t gotten his dues compared to all others is Zeb Jackson. Originally committed to John Beilein before he abruptly left for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coaching opening, Jackson has continued to round out his skillset as a capable combo guard that can pass, shoot and now, finish with theatrics at the basket. His athleticism has really taken off and so has the confidence that Jackson now plays with. There are questions pertaining to Michigan’s backcourt next year with the upcoming graduation of Zavier Simpson but Jackson could be the X-Factor. He is on the proper progression path that makes you believe that early opportunities could be allotted to him thanks to his three-level scoring, defensive versatility and hidden playmaking skills as a secondary ballhandler.

NORTH CAROLINA

Letting Day’Ron Sharpe hit a high school playing floor should be illegal. The five-star was again a major force on the interior, a constant lob finisher thanks to the passing skills of Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham. Sharpe has continued to broaden his low-post game but remains at his best as a weakside finisher, shot changer and volume rebounder. Seeing how Roy Williams uses Sharpe next year, alongside Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks, and the enrollment of his fellow five-star senior Walker Kessler, will be an intriguing storyline. There should be no issues with Puff Johnson finding opportunities. The lefty is a drop-dead shooter whenever his feet are set and with the proper spacing allotted thanks to the monstrous frontline that we already broached upon, Johnson should be a more than viable threat to make a handful of perimeter jumpers in any given game. He made four 3s on Friday and while the rest of his game needs further polishing, giant shot makers remain the greatest dividend in today’s game.

OKLAHOMA STATE