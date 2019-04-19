AURORA, Ill. – A 6-foot-4 scoring guard that can shoot, finish and defend, four-star Matthew Murrell has seen six programs prioritize him early in the process, though a decision is not imminent. Proving that he is one of the best off-guards in America last weekend at the Under Armour Association Chicago, Murrell discussed what he brings to the floor.

“I defend. I take on the best player on the other team. You play hard on defense, it is just going to make offense easier,” he said. “The coaches love it. They say that most players my age don’t have the intensity like me on defense.” Florida, Iowa State, Memphis, NC State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee are the six schools that Murrell feels as if are making him a priority.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida: “They have had a lot of top players come from out of there and had a Team Thad alumni with Chris Chiozza, the all-time assist leader there. I like the way that they like to get up and down but I also like them on the defensive end.”

Iowa State: “They were actually the first school to offer me. It was nice to have a school like that come to see me in Memphis and like me like that.” Memphis: “What Penny (Hardaway) is doing is great for the city; getting all of the inner-city kids to stay home.” NC State: “They had Dennis Smith Jr. and now they are about to have Jalen Lecque. I see myself playing a little like them with the explosiveness.” Ole Miss: “I like how Coach Kermit (Davis), whenever he was at Middle Tennessee State, how he beat some of the top schools and I think he will do the same at Ole Miss.” Tennessee: “Rick Barnes transformed the team. He took the three-stars and turned them into five-stars up there.”

WHATS NEXT & RIVALS' REACTION