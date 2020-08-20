Basketball Recruiting - Six remain for five-star JD Davison

Six remain for five-star JD Davison
Arguably the most explosive player in high school basketball, JD Davison is one step closer to making his college decision. The five-star guard, after hearing from a variety of national powers, has cut his list to a final six.
Making the swift move up the Rivals150 Rankings during recent updates, Davison has become a priority for some of the very best in the sport. While a commitment is not expected anytime soon, Davison will pick from a group that consists of Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, LSU, Memphis and Michigan.
The 15th ranked prospect in America, Davison sits as the third best point guard in the 2021 class. Standing close to 6-foot-3 and bringing great strength and tremendous athleticism to the backcourt, Davison boasts the qualities of a complete guard that can play both spots along the perimeter due to his playmaking, scoring and defensive abilities.
An SEC priority that has pitted the in-state Alabama and Auburn programs against each other, both have made the five-star a top target. However, it is never safe to underestimate LSU. The Tigers have become a consistent winner for a five-star practically every year that Will Wade has been at the helm and the 2021 class should be no different which could make them a difficult out in the race for Davison.
A timetable for a decision remains out of a sight as there is a chance that Davison waits things out until the spring so that he can get a better look at each of his finalists. In doing so, it would allow for Davison to potentially visit any of his finalists before committing.