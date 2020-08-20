 Basketball Recruiting - Six remain for five-star JD Davison
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-20 20:00:12 -0500') }} basketball

Six remain for five-star JD Davison

JD Davison
JD Davison (Jon Lopez/Nike)
Corey Evans • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Analyst
@coreyevans_10

Arguably the most explosive player in high school basketball, JD Davison is one step closer to making his college decision. The five-star guard, after hearing from a variety of national powers, has cut his list to a final six.

Making the swift move up the Rivals150 Rankings during recent updates, Davison has become a priority for some of the very best in the sport. While a commitment is not expected anytime soon, Davison will pick from a group that consists of Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, LSU, Memphis and Michigan.

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

2022 Rankings: Top 75


The 15th ranked prospect in America, Davison sits as the third best point guard in the 2021 class. Standing close to 6-foot-3 and bringing great strength and tremendous athleticism to the backcourt, Davison boasts the qualities of a complete guard that can play both spots along the perimeter due to his playmaking, scoring and defensive abilities.

An SEC priority that has pitted the in-state Alabama and Auburn programs against each other, both have made the five-star a top target. However, it is never safe to underestimate LSU. The Tigers have become a consistent winner for a five-star practically every year that Will Wade has been at the helm and the 2021 class should be no different which could make them a difficult out in the race for Davison.

A timetable for a decision remains out of a sight as there is a chance that Davison waits things out until the spring so that he can get a better look at each of his finalists. In doing so, it would allow for Davison to potentially visit any of his finalists before committing.

