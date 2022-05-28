Six programs standing out early for Jamari Phillips

Phillips spoke with Rivals about his early recruitment and the six programs he has had the most contact with.

Jamari Phillips , one of the top prospects in the class of 2024, is being courted by a lot of top programs from across the country. The California native finds himself ranked No. 17 in the 2024 rankings, and is considered a top-five point guard in the nation.

Programs recruiting him the hardest: “Louisville, Oregon, Texas Tech, Gonzaga, Stanford and Kentucky.”

Louisville: “I’ve been talking to coach Kenny (Payne) and he’s been in touch with me and my family. He’s a great guy. He’s been talking about getting me over there (for a visit).”

Oregon: “I’ve talked to coach (Dana) Altman. We’ve had a good talk with each other and touched base on stuff, and he’s been in contact with my parents.”

Texas Tech: “I’m in contact with coach (Darren) French. He thinks so highly of me and is always taking to my parents. He’s a great guy wanting to better their team for the following years to come.”

Gonzaga: “They’ve been more in contact with my parents most of the time but I’ve heard they’ve been showing very high interest in me and wanting to keep in touch.”

Stanford: “They have been on me pretty hard. I believe I was their first 2024 prospect to come on an unofficial visit and tour the campus. They said that I mean a lot to them and it meant a lot to get me over there. Coach (Jerod) Hasse is the coach we talked to, and we met the coaching staff. They’ve been keeping in touch with my parents as well.”

Kentucky: “I know Kentucky has shown a lot of interest since my performance in Session 2 of the EYBL in Indiana for the EYBL. Coach (Orlando) Antigua and coach (John) Calipari have talked to my dad and he’s keeping in touch with them. As far as my recruitment, I’ve talked to coach Antigua.”