Four-star Drew Timme , one of the more versatile frontcourt prospects nationally, recently narrowed his school list and has scheduled six in-home visits for next month.

The next step is the scheduling of in-home visits and, according to a source, six have already been set: Gonzaga (Sept. 10), Alabama (Sept. 12), Michigan State (Sept. 13), Arizona (Sept. 16), Illinois (Sept. 17) and Louisville (Sept. 18).

Timme is the ultimate utility knife in the frontcourt. He is a top-50 forward prospect that can touch every part of the stat sheet. Running with the Drive Nation program this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, Timme averaged per-game numbers of 14.9 points (shooting 63 percent), 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

More in-home visits are due to be scheduled in the coming days as will a complete list of official visits.

Timme is ranked No. 40 in the 2019 Rivals150.