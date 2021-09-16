Silas Demary, Jr. continues to win, add offers

Silas Demary, Jr. made his debut in the 2023 Rivals150 at the No. 137 spot. This makes the Charlotte (N.C.) Liberty Heights Academy shooting guard the No. 36 prospect at his position in his class. Over the last calendar year, Demary, Jr. has won a high school state championship and a UAA league championship, with his Team Curry (N.C.) UAA 16u group. Playing at the prestigious ABC Fall League last weekend, he earned two more wins to move his team record to 62-2 in the past year. With this type of success Demary, Jr. has become the target of many colleges. “I currently have offers from Texas A&M, Radford, Western Carolina, VCU, Coastal, Elon, and Providence. Of them, I would say I am talking to Providence and Elon the most,” Demary said.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Providence: “They like big guards. Coach (Ed) Cooley likes bigger guards who can bring it up and defend multiple positions. I talk with Coach (Jeff) Battle a lot there too.” Elon: “They really like me as a person, they are staying right in there with me in contact a lot. Coach (Mike) Schrage and Coach (Josh) Pierre are mainly the two I talk with the most.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

"I feel like Clemson, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech are close to offering, they haven’t yet.” Demary said, “I have only taken three visits, all unofficials, to Virginia Tech, Western Carolina and Elon. I am going to try and get to Virginia Tech again and go see Providence – it is pretty far though, but I am going to try and get up there.” “I will just be looking closely at how I fit into a program. I want to get a good look at the campus and how the campus is because when I am in school, I will be spending time on the court and off the court, so I want to see it all,” Demary said.

